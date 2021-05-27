The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of The GEO Group worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 171,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GEO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

