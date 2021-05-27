The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,800 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,455.67 ($45.15).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,409.50 ($44.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £79.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,264.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,032.81. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,430.50 ($44.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

