The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.22.

Shares of RETA opened at $126.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.50. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.34 and a one year high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 205,996 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

