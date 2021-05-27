The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.81.

Shares of GS stock traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.65. The company had a trading volume of 42,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.43. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

