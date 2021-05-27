The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $41,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of HIG opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

