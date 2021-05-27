The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

Shares of HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $320.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,510. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.