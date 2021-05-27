The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.05

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.05 and last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 3859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

