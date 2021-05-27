The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.14. 239,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,157. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.04. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

