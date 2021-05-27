The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.45 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after buying an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCY opened at $65.26 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $866,821. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

