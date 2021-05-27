The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,017,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $102.90 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.31 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.07.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

