The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,476 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 533.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,030 shares of company stock valued at $75,710,835 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.40. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.92.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.