The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,477 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of ICU Medical worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,968 shares of company stock valued at $14,325,829. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICUI opened at $205.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.59. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.57 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

