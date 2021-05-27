The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,475 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.99 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.36 and a 200-day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

