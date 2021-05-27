The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,394 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Silgan worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $190,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

