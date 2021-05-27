The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.