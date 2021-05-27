The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 31,195 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 239.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WLTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.57.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $260.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.57 and its 200 day moving average is $223.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

