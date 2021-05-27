The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Prologis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

PLD opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.38.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

