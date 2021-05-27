The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,710.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $54.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.12%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

