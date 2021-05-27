The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after purchasing an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $193.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

