The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,135 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average is $81.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

