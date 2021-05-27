The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 443 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $444.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.60 and a 200-day moving average of $413.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

