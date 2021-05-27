The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,161.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 54,599 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $79.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.31, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

