The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,932 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,932 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

