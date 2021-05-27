The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 88,526 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,526 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $44.66 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48.

