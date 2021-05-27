The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Sells $19,437.57 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $19,437.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matt Gustke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matt Gustke sold 436 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $10,084.68.

The RealReal stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.