The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 233.8% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.23. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.