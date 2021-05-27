The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $29.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WMB. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

