Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Down to $19.52

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.52, but opened at $18.45. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 825 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a market cap of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -603.47 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,437 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

