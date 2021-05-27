Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $398,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $251.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $176.60 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

