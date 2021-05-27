Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 9,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. 34.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NTES stock opened at $116.32 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

