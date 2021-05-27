Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Usio by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Usio by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Usio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

