Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 49.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

