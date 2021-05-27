Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.51

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $13.69. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.48, with a volume of 58,982 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Get Tidewater alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $550.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tidewater by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tidewater by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.