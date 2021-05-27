Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target Raised to C$10.34 at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price target upped by Fundamental Research from C$10.08 to C$10.34 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.71.

TSE:TF opened at C$9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47, a current ratio of 85.05 and a quick ratio of 84.65. The firm has a market cap of C$759.56 million and a PE ratio of 19.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.83. Timbercreek Financial has a 1-year low of C$7.39 and a 1-year high of C$9.46.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

