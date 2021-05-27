Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $204.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $988,927.22 and approximately $204.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008502 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00010383 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 193.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

