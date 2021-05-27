Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. Titan Machinery also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 1,991,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

