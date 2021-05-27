Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.650-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Titan Machinery also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.65-1.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.67. 1,991,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,550. The stock has a market cap of $713.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Titan Machinery news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

