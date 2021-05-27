Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.72.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. 3,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,655. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,118,996. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

