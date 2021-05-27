Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

