Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Trading Down 3.6%

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.19 and last traded at $49.19. 687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.52%.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMRAY)

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

