Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the April 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth $623,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

