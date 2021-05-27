Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,416 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 645% compared to the average daily volume of 190 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

