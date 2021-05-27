Traders Purchase Large Volume of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Call Options (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,955 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 933% compared to the typical volume of 286 call options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

