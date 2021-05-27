Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Trainline alerts:

Shares of TNLIF opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.