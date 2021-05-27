Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $80.98

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.98 ($1.06) and traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.08). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 79.30 ($1.04), with a volume of 28,047 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £13.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.03.

About Transense Technologies (LON:TRT)

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

