Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $148.97 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $148.97 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00007672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00062650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00342020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.97 or 0.00184461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00036703 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.30 or 0.00833767 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,769,503 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

