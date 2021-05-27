Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $15.01. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 6,600 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TVTX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 987,126 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

