Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,639 ($21.41) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,612.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,462.40. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -162.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders acquired 257 shares of company stock valued at $379,695 over the last ninety days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.