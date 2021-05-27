Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 292,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,952. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $89,314,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.