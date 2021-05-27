Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$92 million.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.
Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 292,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,952. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.
Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
See Also: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.