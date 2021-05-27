TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

THS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 13,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.